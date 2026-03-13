Britannia says operations unaffected by industrial gas supply issues so far

Britannia Industries said it has not experienced any significant disruption to its operations at its manufacturing facilities due to the supply of industrial gas.

“The company has adequate levels of finished goods available across its supply chain network to meet market demand,” the foods major said in an exchange filing.

It also added that it uses various types of fuel across its manufacturing facilities, which include LPG, PNG, biomass, liquid fuels, etc., and has the option of switching between fuels.

“The company will continue to closely monitor developments while taking appropriate steps to ensure continuity of operations. The Company remains fully confident of effectively managing the challenges that may arise in the future and will make necessary disclosures, as required, under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,” it further added in its filing.