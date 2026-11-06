Britannia to closely watch Reliance Consumer's entry into biscuit market

Britannia Industries will closely watch Reliance Consumer Products Limited’s (RCPL) entry into the biscuit market, as it launches in Tamil Nadu, Rakshit Hargave, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, told investors during the company’s earnings call. He added that a large part of the biscuit market operates in the ₹5 and ₹10 price points, making it much more difficult to disrupt compared to the cola market.

“The biscuit market is a bit different from the cola market and our early evaluation is that obviously, we are being very watchful. We have obviously already seen their products and analysed them. The disruption of price, which happened in the cola market, as you would know in the biscuit market, a large part of the market operates at ₹5 and ₹10,” he said.

He said that the company will see how competition heats up. RCPL entered the cola market with the launch of Campa in 2023. In its second quarter results presentation, Reliance Industries said that Campa had crossed ₹5,250 core sales in the first half of 2026-27 (H1FY27), achieving over 90 per cent of FY26 sales in six months, with double digit market share in key markets. While talking about inflation, Hargave said that the company will take more price increases. “It is a scenario where you are seeing a high level of inflation and it is there to stay. From a pricing point of view, you can see that we implemented 3.5 per cent in the quarter, which has gone by… Our price increase is slightly different because a lot of the price increase is what we call shrinkflation and hence, the physical operation of implementing that takes about 1.5 to two months,” he told investors.

He also pointed towards an impact on volumes going forward, amid plans to reduce the grammage of its packs. The maker of Marie Gold biscuits is seeing semi-urban and rural consumers upgrade to its premium products, which is turning out to be a tailwind for rural demand, Vipin Kataria, chief commercial officer at Britannia Industries, told analysts. The company’s revenue share from ecommerce (ecom) is now at 7 per cent, Hargave said, adding that the company is extremely bullish on the channel. “We are looking at ecom as an absolute business unit. We will be working on products specifically designed for this line. And we believe that the capability that we have developed and the relationship that we have with our partners and customers in being able to deliver that is a competitive advantage,” he said.