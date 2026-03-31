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Brookfield India REIT names Shashank Jain as CEO, Alok Aggarwal to retire

Jain, joining from PwC India, will take charge from July 2026 as current chief Alok Aggarwal retires after leading the REIT since its inception in 2021

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)
Brookfield India REIT is India’s only 100 per cent institutionally managed pan-India office REIT, managing 11 Grade A assets located in key gateway markets of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. (Photo: Bloomberg
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:57 PM IST
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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has appointed Shashank Jain as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), effective July 1, 2026. Alok Aggarwal, the current CEO and MD, will retire after leading the real estate investment trust (Reit) since its inception in 2021. 
 
Jain will join from PwC India, where he co-leads the deals practice. He has over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across real estate, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions advisory.
 
Ankur Gupta, head of APAC and Middle-East real estate at Brookfield Asset Management and chairperson of the Board of the Manager of BIRET, said, “Alok has been at the forefront of building a strong team and a world-class platform in India, which is poised for growth. As we look to the future, we are excited to have Shashank lead the business. Shashank has a strong track record of creating value and has previously served as an advisor to Brookfield’s real estate business in India.”
 
Alok Aggarwal, CEO and MD, BIRET, said, “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with a stellar team at Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and build a strong portfolio, which I am confident is well-positioned for the next phase.”
 
Brookfield India Reit is India’s only 100 per cent institutionally managed pan-India office Reit, managing 11 Grade A assets across key gateway markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. 
 
Reit’s portfolio comprises 37 million square feet (msf) total leasable area, including 32.4 msf of operating area, 0.6 msf under-construction, and 4.0 msf of future development potential.
 
Jain said: “BIRET has consistently demonstrated high standards of corporate governance and a focus on value creation for all stakeholders. I am excited to lead this strong and differentiated real estate platform in India, backed by global expertise.
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Topics :BrookfieldCompany NewsReal Estate Brookfield REIT

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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