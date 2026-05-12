Brookfield India REIT Q4 to distribute ₹456 cr to unitholders; NOI up 52%

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has reported a 52 per cent increase in net operating income to ₹742.9 crore and declared a distribution of ₹456 crore to unitholders for the March quarter.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's net operating income (NOI) rose to ₹2,291.3 crore during the last fiscal from ₹1,854 crore in 2024-25.

The board declared distribution of ₹456.43 crore/ ₹5.50 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The distribution to unitholders comprises interest payments on shareholder loans; repayment of SPV (special purpose vehicle) debt and NCDs (non-convertible debentures); dividends; and interest on fixed deposits.

"Together with distributions already made during the three previous quarters, the distributions for the full year ended March 31, 2026, amount to ₹1,516.17 crore or ₹21.40 per unit. "FY2026 marked a strong year, supported by record gross leasing of 4 million square feet that led to occupancy growing by 5 per cent year-on-year. Healthy income growth enabled us to distribute ₹21.40 per unit for FY26, up 11 per cent year-on-year," said Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. During the last fiscal year, he said the company acquired Ecoworld in Bengaluru, which provided substantial scale and diversification.