BSE and PHDCCI join hands to expand capital-market access for MSMEs

Stock exchange BSE Ltd and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Monday announced a partnership to promote equity financing and expand capital-market access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create greater awareness among MSMEs about equity financing, particularly through the BSE SME platform, and help eligible businesses navigate the listing process.

Under the partnership, BSE will provide subject-matter experts and trainers for awareness programmes, seminars, workshops, roadshows and knowledge sessions aimed at helping MSMEs understand the benefits and requirements of raising capital through the markets.