BSE Q2 net profit jumps 45% to ₹809 crore, board clears BKC plot proposal

Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported a 44.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹809.15 crore for the quarter ended September, from ₹558.43 crore a year earlier.

In the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, revenue from operations rose 34.1 per cent to ₹1,432.66 crore from ₹1,068.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, both figures were lower. Net profit fell 7.4 per cent from ₹874.02 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations declined 8.5 per cent from ₹1,566.02 crore.

The exchange’s board also approved a proposal to accept an offer from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the allotment of a plot at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The plot will be used to develop the exchange's proposed additional premises and infrastructure facilities.