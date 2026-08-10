BSNL proposes ₹77K cr capex over next 5 years to break even by FY29

State-run carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has outlined a capital expenditure plan of ₹77,000 crore for the next five years for adding 200,000 additional 4G sites and rolling out 5G in strategic areas, with a target to break even on an operational basis by FY29, ahead of the earlier projection of FY32, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in its submissions to the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on the action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations of the committee.