BSNL leverages Samay Raina's popularity to promote services in X post

State-run carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) advertised its connectivity services, hashtagging stand-up comic Samay Raina while stating in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Dosti ho ya network… Reliable hona zaroori hai. Achha Samay, Bura Samay, BSNL – Har Samay.”

The post, starkly different from its usual discourse on X that is limited to showcasing BSNL’s low-cost tariff plans and measures to prevent spam and fraud, appears to be piggybacking on the popularity of Raina, whose latest video titled Still Alive, based on events of 2025, has amassed more than 47 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

The social media outreach comes at a time when BSNL is expanding its 4G services across the country, adding 23,000 towers and 4G sites to its existing base of more than 97,000 towers, and wants to increase its customer base from its February 2026 base of about 93 million, a chunk of which are on 2G. The fourth-largest carrier lags market leaders Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea that, among them, own more than 1 billion customers across 2G, 4G, and 5G technologies. Other than being backed by government officials, including telecom minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, promoting the carrier’s made-in-India 4G stack or improving financial performance, BSNL has largely refrained from relying on celebrities for endorsements.

“This is ‘Samay’ marketing for sure. This sure is moment marketing… BSNL wants to change the target segment it is trying to appeal to,” said brand consultant Harish Bijoor, adding that the carrier was aiming to appeal to a younger audience base. BSNL chairman and managing director Robert Ravi said that the carrier was attempting to do something different, but did not disclose any details. To Business Standard’s queries on whether BSNL would increase its advertising spends in order to raise its share of customers, Ravi said that “yes, some budget will be increased”, but did not disclose details. Bijoor, however, added that BSNL should get its act together if it wants to take on market leaders that are well entrenched, deep-pocketed private players.