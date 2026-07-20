British healthcare company Bupa is open to increasing its stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance, with its Indian subsidiary performing better than its other global operations, Ankur Kharbanda, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Niva Bupa, said.
"Bupa reviews this, and when they get an opportunity, they increase their stake. They have already increased their stake, as they were less than 50 per cent earlier and now they are at 56 per cent. This is their global agenda," Kharbanda said.
The comment comes after the finance ministry notified 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector under the automatic route in May this year. The move is expected to increase foreign interest in the sector.