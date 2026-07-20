British healthcare company Bupa is open to increasing its stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance, with its Indian subsidiary performing better than its other global operations, Ankur Kharbanda, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Niva Bupa, said.

"Bupa reviews this, and when they get an opportunity, they increase their stake. They have already increased their stake, as they were less than 50 per cent earlier and now they are at 56 per cent. This is their global agenda," Kharbanda said.