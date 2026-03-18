Home / Companies / News / Burger Singh raises ₹82 crore in funding round led by Artal Asia

Burger Singh raises ₹82 crore in funding round led by Artal Asia

The Series B funding round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Aurum Rising India Fund

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Burger Singh recorded a revenue of Rs 117 crore in FY25.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
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Burger Singh has raised Rs 82 crore in a funding round led by venture capital firm Artal Asia Pte Ltd, at a valuation of Rs 520 crore.

The Series B funding round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Aurum Rising India Fund, the company said in a statement.

"The company will use the fresh capital to strengthen the systems, processes, and infrastructure required to build India's most scalable franchise-first restaurant growth platform.

"The new funding will be used to deepen the company's franchise engine across store design, training systems, operating manuals, supply chain integration, technology, and on-ground market support, with the goal of making restaurant entrepreneurship in India more structured, scalable, and repeatable," the company said.

Burger Singh recorded a revenue of Rs 117 crore in FY25.

Founded in 2014 in Gurugram, the company has grown to 200+ outlets across 100+ cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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