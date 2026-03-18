Burger Singh raises ₹82 crore in funding round led by Artal Asia

Burger Singh has raised Rs 82 crore in a funding round led by venture capital firm Artal Asia Pte Ltd, at a valuation of Rs 520 crore.

The Series B funding round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Aurum Rising India Fund, the company said in a statement.

"The company will use the fresh capital to strengthen the systems, processes, and infrastructure required to build India's most scalable franchise-first restaurant growth platform.

"The new funding will be used to deepen the company's franchise engine across store design, training systems, operating manuals, supply chain integration, technology, and on-ground market support, with the goal of making restaurant entrepreneurship in India more structured, scalable, and repeatable," the company said.