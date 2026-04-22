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Eveready bets on alkaline batteries with India's first plant in Jammu

Eveready Industries has launched India's first alkaline battery plant in Jammu to boost its premium segment and tap export and private-label opportunities

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Eveready has a 52 per cent share of India’s dry cell battery market, which includes both alkaline and zinc segments. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
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Eveready Industries India on Wednesday rolled out India’s first alkaline battery manufacturing unit in Jammu in a push to strengthen its branded play while tapping into white-label and private-label markets at home and abroad.
 
The plant was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in the presence of Mohit Burman, promoter and non-executive director, Eveready.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Anirban Banerjee, chief executive officer, Eveready Industries India, said the facility is the only operating alkaline battery plant in the entire South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region.
 
“This enables us to cater to domestic demand while unlocking export potential in dominant alkaline markets like Europe and the US through private and white-label manufacturing,” he added.
 
Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the plant has an installed capacity of 456 million alkaline batteries annually, with peak output estimated at around 360 million units. It will generate over 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at full scale in the Jammu region.
 
In a statement, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the plant will create local jobs, boost ancillary units, generate opportunities for women and youth, and make a significant contribution to economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
This initiative reinforces Eveready’s ambition to emerge as a global player in the alkaline battery segment, the company said.
 
Eveready has a 52 per cent share of India’s dry cell battery market, which includes both alkaline and zinc segments.
 
Banerjee noted that the company accelerated its push in the alkaline segment over the past two years, reaching a 15-16 per cent market share at the end of the last financial year—nearly doubling in a year. “We are a late starter, but a fast gainer.”
 
“From a manufacturing standpoint, zinc currently takes precedence, but alkaline is the future,” he said, adding that expanding the battery portfolio to cater to a wider range of consumer needs is part of the company’s plan.
 
Bibek Agarwala, executive director and chief financial officer, said the new facility helps leverage demand that is rapidly rising in the alkaline space, which is becoming increasingly important in the battery category while laying a strong emphasis on premiumisation.

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Topics :Eveready IndustriesBattery makersManufacturing sector

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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