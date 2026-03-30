Burman family raises stake in Religare Enterprises to nearly 30%

The Burman family has increased its stake in Religare Enterprises (REL) to about 30.3 per cent after acquiring 130 million shares through open market purchases over the past three weeks, according to exchange filings.

Entities controlled by the family, along with persons acting in concert, carried out the transactions in March, taking their holding past the key 30 per cent threshold. The family also holds warrants which, upon conversion next year, are expected to raise its stake to over 34 per cent in FY27.

Shares of REL fell 8.4 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 202. The stock fell less than 5 per cent in March, outperforming key indices which rose more than 10 per cent.