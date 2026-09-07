Business model change needed to capture value from AI: KPIT's Kishor Patil

Patil stressed the need for players to come up with industry-specific, end-to-end solutions that can lift the industry to a meaningful level. While global capability centres (GCCs) cater to their parent companies and services companies to their clients outside India, startups can play a larger role in leading the change. The sector is expected to touch $100 billion by the end of this decade, up from $63 billion in 2026.

“If we don't change the model, then it is always a risk. AI will reduce traditional spend. If you are doing something for old-tech maintenance, that part can be significantly impacted. But new spends will increase, and can we capture that with AI?” For example, he said, global automotive spending is expected to rise to about $110 billion from $60 billion in eight years. Of that, 70 per cent will be AI-based, and companies need to be ready with their platforms and products to grab a slice of that.