Businesses see limited impact from WhatsApp usernames despite user interest

He also said that promotional messaging on WhatsApp has already become less effective due to Meta’s restrictions. “If you fire 2,000 messages, hardly 5 per cent of messages reach the customer, and many marketing messages are either blocked or marked as spam. It appears to be a very poor-performing asset for any marketing,” he said.
Madhav Kasturia, founder of quick-commerce logistics startup Zippee, echoed the view and said the company uses WhatsApp Business application programming interface primarily for transactional updates such as delivery status, operational alerts, and customer notifications. “We are sending and broadcasting messages through phone numbers. For us, it may not change anything right now because we will already have phone numbers or usernames, whatever the case may be. It doesn’t make much difference,” he said, explaining that customer information flows to them from D2C platforms that receive the orders.