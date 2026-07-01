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Businesses see limited impact from WhatsApp usernames despite user interest

Businesses say phone numbers will remain central to customer interactions despite WhatsApp's username feature, while cybersecurity experts expect improved privacy and lower spam

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Using a username instead of a phone number is not unique. Platforms such as Signal and Telegram introduced similar features earlier
Udisha SrivastavAjinkya KawaleShivani Shinde New Delhi/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:35 PM IST
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Even as WhatsApp users rush to reserve their usernames on the platform, businesses said the feature does not considerably change how they communicate with customers. Executives from the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and logistics ecosystem told Business Standard that the rollout of WhatsApp usernames is unlikely to alter how businesses engage with customers. Many said phone numbers will continue to remain central to commerce and delivery operations.
 
Rahul Saxena, founder of Gurugram-based cruelty-free grocery delivery platform Satvacart, said the feature would have little impact because businesses will continue to rely on customers’ phone numbers to complete orders and coordinate deliveries. “I don’t think it could change anything for anybody on the business side of things. Anyhow, to connect with the customer (for example, during a doorstep delivery), we need their phone number. And if communication does not happen over WhatsApp, it will be SMS,” Saxena said.
 
He also said that promotional messaging on WhatsApp has already become less effective due to Meta’s restrictions. “If you fire 2,000 messages, hardly 5 per cent of messages reach the customer, and many marketing messages are either blocked or marked as spam. It appears to be a very poor-performing asset for any marketing,” he said.
 
Madhav Kasturia, founder of quick-commerce logistics startup Zippee, echoed the view and said the company uses WhatsApp Business application programming interface primarily for transactional updates such as delivery status, operational alerts, and customer notifications. “We are sending and broadcasting messages through phone numbers. For us, it may not change anything right now because we will already have phone numbers or usernames, whatever the case may be. It doesn’t make much difference,” he said, explaining that customer information flows to them from D2C platforms that receive the orders.
 
Kasturia said brands will always have the personal identification data of customers and will hold that very dearly. He added that WhatsApp is only a medium of communication rather than a replacement for core customer data.
 
For businesses, number remains backbone
 
Using a username instead of a phone number is not unique; platforms like Signal and Telegram have also introduced similar features in the past.
 
WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a few years and announced plans to launch it in early 2024. This is an optional feature. Those who are not interested in using a username can continue with their mobile numbers.
 
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said that, at present, the focus is on rolling out usernames to individual users rather than businesses, as the latter would have already shared their business names, which the platform verifies.
 
The company also believes that small businesses and organisations can now maintain a consistent online presence, if they choose to. For them, WhatsApp has reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp. “I know myself that it can be really frustrating when you’re trying to connect with a business and you have to quickly write down a phone number from their shop window, or when you see it written on an ad. We think this will be quite powerful for businesses that want to give out usernames instead,” said Alice Newton-Rex, head of product at WhatsApp.
 
Privacy promise meets security questions
 
Meanwhile, concerns around security continue among business users. Alok Chawla, founder of Kiko Live, flagged potential risks around the shift to usernames. He said the feature could make impersonation and spoofing easier if bad actors create usernames resembling well-known brands or businesses.
 
Unless WhatsApp builds robust verification mechanisms and clearly distinguishes authentic business accounts, users could find it harder to identify genuine brands, potentially leading to more phishing and fraud attempts, he added.
 
But cybersecurity experts said allowing users to connect through usernames instead of personal identifiers such as phone numbers could reduce spam from businesses as well as curb digital arrest scams.
 
Once a WhatsApp user enables usernames, the recipient — whether an individual or a business — will not see the user’s phone number when contacted for the first time, according to the messaging platform.
 
This means businesses are less likely to contact users through other channels such as calls or SMS, since phone numbers would remain masked after a business transaction is completed. “Hopefully, it also brings down the amount of random WhatsApp video calls and digital arrest scams because only users verified with a person’s key would be able to connect with them. This can bring down a lot of spam that people used to exploit earlier,” said Pankit Desai, cofounder and chief executive officer, Sequretek, a cybersecurity company.
 
A WhatsApp username key is an optional four-digit code that adds an extra layer of privacy by requiring anyone contacting a user for the first time to know both the username and the key. It is designed to limit spam and unwanted messages, even if someone knows the username. “Once your key feature is enabled, then only those users whom you have given access to will be able to reach out,” Desai added.
 
Even as concerns around usernames continued, several users trying to reserve their names faced a unique challenge: they were unable to get the names they had registered with WhatsApp.
 
   

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Topics :whatsappMetaverseWhatsApp Business in India

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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