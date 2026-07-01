Businesses see limited impact from WhatsApp usernames despite user interest

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said that, at present, the focus is on rolling out usernames to individual users rather than businesses, as the latter would have already shared their business names, which the platform verifies.

The company also believes that small businesses and organisations can now maintain a consistent online presence, if they choose to. For them, WhatsApp has reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp. “I know myself that it can be really frustrating when you’re trying to connect with a business and you have to quickly write down a phone number from their shop window, or when you see it written on an ad. We think this will be quite powerful for businesses that want to give out usernames instead,” said Alice Newton-Rex, head of product at WhatsApp.