BVG India focusing on long-term contracts with better margins: CMD

The integrated facility management (IFM), which includes housekeeping and building maintenance, contributes around 65 per cent to its revenue. On the other hand, emergency response services accounts for about 15 per cent, and environment and sustainability services, which covers waste management, landscaping and other environmental services, contributes around 20 per cent, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rupal Sinha said.
In financial year 2026 (FY26), BVG reported revenue from operations of ₹4,128 crore, up 25 per cent from ₹3,302 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations rose 28 per cent to ₹284 crore in FY26 from ₹222 crore in the previous year.