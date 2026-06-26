Byju's lenders seek nearly 30% stake in Aakash under settlement talks

Byju's global lenders are in talks to take a roughly 30 per cent stake in one of its partly owned education firms and drop all legal action against the Indian company's founder, Byju Raveendran, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Byju's operated in more than 21 countries at one point and became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic by offering online courses. But its fortunes changed in early 2023 when a high-profile dispute with its US-based lenders began.

US-based Glas Trust, trustee for a group of lenders, accused Raveendran of mismanagement and demanded repayment of $1 billion in unpaid loans after Byju's entered bankruptcy proceedings in India in 2024. Raveendran and Byju's have denied any wrongdoing.

After a meteoric rise from teacher to startup billionaire, Raveendran's education technology company collapsed. In 2024, he said: "The company is worth zero." The legal dispute, spanning courts in India, Singapore and the United States, has continued since Byju's bankruptcy. The two sources, who declined to be named because the talks are private, told Reuters that the lenders are in the advanced stages of settling the dispute and are likely to take a roughly 30 per cent stake in Aakash Educational Services, a leading offline coaching institute. As part of the settlement, all parties would withdraw the cases filed against one another, the sources said.