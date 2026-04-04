Cabot Sanmar to boost silica output with Rs 220 cr Mettur plant expansion

Cabot Sanmar, a joint venture (JV) between Cabot Corporation, US, and The Sanmar Group, India, on Saturday announced the expansion of its fumed silica manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand in India.

Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer of Cabot Corporation, and Vijay Sankar, chairman of The Sanmar Group, unveiled the foundation stone of the new unit at an event in Mettur, Salem district. The brownfield expansion represents an investment of Rs 220 crore ($25 million) and is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2027.

Cabot Sanmar’s CAB-O-SIL fumed silica products are widely used across pharmaceuticals, food, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, personal care, and crop protection, among others. The expanded capacity will enhance the availability of high-quality fumed silica for domestic customers, supporting India’s growing advanced manufacturing and specialty chemicals sector.

“Cabot Sanmar has been a reliable supply partner for diverse industries in India, and a contributor to India’s efforts to improve self-reliance. With this investment, Cabot Sanmar will expand the domestic availability of a critical ingredient that goes into the making of products we use every day,” Krishna Kumar Rangachari, director, Cabot Sanmar, said in a statement. “We are proud of the strong partnership we have built with The Sanmar Group and the meaningful impact our joint efforts have made over the past 30 years,” Keohane said. “This expansion reflects our shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering high-quality fumed silica to support India’s growing demand.”