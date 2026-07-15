Cadila Pharma says no curbs on Aciloc products, affirms compliance

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said there is no order prohibiting the manufacture, sale or distribution of its Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ products, adding that supplies to pharmacies continue uninterrupted.

The company said both products comply with all applicable national regulatory requirements and remain available in the market.

Cadila clarified that Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ contain famotidine, a histamine H2 receptor antagonist used to treat acid-related disorders. It said the active pharmaceutical ingredient has always been clearly disclosed on the packaging and labels of all Aciloc products in line with applicable labelling requirements.

The company added that its scientific and regulatory teams are engaging with the relevant authorities and examining the matter in detail.