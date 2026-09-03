Can brand SRK help revive brand Vi? What his endorsement history shows

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is trying to turn the page on years of debt, financial stress and millions of lost subscribers, announcing Shah Rukh Khan as the centre of its brand makeover. On September 1, the company unveiled its new brand identity campaign, ‘Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye’, with the Bollywood superstar as its face.

The rebranding goes beyond a new campaign. Vi has moved the yellow two-dimensional dot from below the ‘i’ in its logo to the top, giving it a three-dimensional, sphere-like design. The company says the new identity is meant to communicate "optimism, energy and the possibilities" it sees ahead, while signalling a broader change in its business and network.

To make that message resonate, Vi has chosen one of India’s most recognisable celebrities. Why choose Shah Rukh Khan? For a brand like Vi that has struggled over the past few years, Khan’s own resilience as a celebrity brand makes him a potentially strong fit. According to the Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report, Khan retained his position as India’s most valuable celebrity brand, with a brand value of $177.9 million. This came despite his last film release being Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December 2023. More significantly, his brand value rose about 22 per cent in 2025, even as the combined value of India’s top 25 celebrity brands declined 3.7 per cent.

“For a brand that is trying to rebuild or reposition itself, it is particularly important that the personality of the celebrity is in sync with the personality and positioning of the brand. In my view, SRK and Vi have a good fit in that regard,” said Ashish Bhasin, founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group and former CEO, Dentsu Asia Pacific. Khan also brings an unusual track record in telecom. "Record shows that Khan has now fronted all three of India's major telecom rivals, Airtel back in 2006, Jio at its 2015 launch, and now Vi. No other Indian star has been trusted by three direct competitors in the same sector to carry their brand narrative. It is simply proof of how singular his commercial appeal is,” said Kimline Dsouza, Executive Creative Director at Hashtag Orange.

Hyundai: The strongest example of SRK helping build familiarity Over decades, Khan has endorsed brands across automobiles, telecom, technology and lifestyle. But his association with Hyundai, dating back to 1998, stands out. At the time, Hyundai was an unfamiliar Korean newcomer entering an Indian automobile market dominated by Maruti Suzuki. Khan, whose popularity was rising rapidly, became the face of the Santro. The results were striking. The Santro was launched in September 1998 and, within six months, by March 1999, Hyundai had become India’s second-largest car manufacturer. The Santro crossed 100,000 cumulative sales by June 2000 and eventually sold more than 1.3 million units in India.

But Khan’s star power was only one part of that story. The Santro’s distinctive ‘Tall Boy’ design, pricing and positioning, localisation for Indian conditions, expanding distribution network and after-sales service were crucial in driving sales. Khan helped make Hyundai familiar and approachable, but the product and business had to deliver on that promise. That distinction is particularly relevant to Vi. Hyundai used Khan to make consumers comfortable with something unfamiliar. Vi, by contrast, is betting on him to make consumers reconsider something very familiar. Its challenge is not introducing a new brand to India, but convincing consumers that an established one has changed.

Dubai Tourism: The scale of SRK’s reach While Hyundai demonstrates Khan’s ability to make an unfamiliar brand feel familiar, his long-running partnership with Dubai Tourism illustrates something else: the sheer scale of his reach. Dubai Tourism brought Khan on board for its #BeMyGuest campaign in 2016, leveraging his global popularity and long association with the city to attract international attention. The campaign generated around 45 million views and 65 million social-media engagements in its initial phase, while a subsequent edition reportedly crossed 100 million views worldwide. It also won several international awards. The numbers underline Khan’s ability to take a brand message beyond a traditional advertising audience, reaching consumers across geographies and demographics, including the Indian diaspora.

“SRK is one of the few celebrities in India who genuinely connects with both metro millennials and small-town family audiences, not just urban premium users. More subtly, he also brings a sense of stability. A brand under scrutiny for its financial health benefits enormously from association with a star whose own image is built on longevity and resilience rather than a single viral moment,” said Dsouza. Celebrity power can drive visibility, but the business still has to deliver Khan’s association with Dish TV offers a clear example of how celebrity power can help a brand expand its reach. Backed by 360-degree campaigns featuring him across television, print and digital, the DTH platform scaled rapidly to become one of India’s largest providers. According to ETBrandEquity, Arun Kumar Kapoor, then CEO of Dish TV, credited Khan in 2016 with helping the platform become part of Indian households through its entertaining campaign narrative.

Khan’s association with edtech company Byju’s also helped the brand build mass, pan-India awareness after he became its face in 2017. In May 2025, Byju Raveendran said the association with Khan, alongside Lionel Messi, had helped create massive public awareness for online learning apps. But Byju’s subsequent financial and operational troubles also highlighted the limits of celebrity endorsement. Visibility and star-powered trust cannot permanently compensate for weaknesses in the underlying business model. “Brands that SRK has previously been associated with have undoubtedly benefited. However, celebrity endorsement can only take a brand so far. Ultimately, the brand has to stand on its own legs,” said Bhasin.

What next for Vi? Six years after Vodafone and Idea became Vi, the company is asking consumers to look at it again. The challenge, therefore, is not awareness. Consumers already know Vodafone, Idea and Vi. What the company needs is for former customers to reconsider its network, existing customers to believe that network quality is improving and the market to recognise a business trying to move beyond years of subscriber losses and financial stress. That is where the new ‘Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye’ campaign becomes important. It is essentially asking consumers to update their mental image of the company. "What Vi is really buying is a slice of his attention equity, the guaranteed cut-through of a Khan campaign in a cluttered category where Jio and Airtel already dominate share of voice. If the association helps move even a few percentage points of consideration and recall among fence-sitting subscribers, it will have paid for itself. The real ROI won't show up as 'brand value transferred', it'll show up in subscriber-addition trendlines and reduced churn over the next 12-18 months," said Dsouza.