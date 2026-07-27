Canara Bank Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 2.2% to ₹4,856 crore

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 2.19 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹4,856 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,752 crore in the year-ago period, due to a decline in non-interest income. Sequentially, net profit rose 7.77 per cent from ₹4,506 crore in the March quarter. Net interest income (NII) rose 13.39 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,215 crore from ₹9,009 crore. Non-interest income fell 4.72 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,727 crore due to a sharp fall in treasury income. Fee-based income increased 5.35 per cent to ₹2,342 crore, while recoveries from written-off accounts rose 19.05 per cent to ₹1,381 crore.

Treasury income declined 46.96 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,057 crore. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.52 per cent for the June quarter, broadly unchanged from 2.55 per cent a year ago and marginally higher than 2.51 per cent in the previous quarter. The cost of deposits eased to 5.27 per cent from 5.74 per cent a year ago, while the yield on advances moderated to 8.00 per cent from 8.47 per cent. On the bank's FCNR(B) mobilisation, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Brajesh Kumar Singh said it had already raised $775 million (around ₹7,300 crore) and expects inflows to reach around ₹14,000 crore under the scheme. He said the bank expects at least ₹10,000 crore of high-cost bulk deposits to be replaced by FCNR(B) deposits over the next year. The bank is offering leverage of up to nine times to eligible customers, with most of the inflows expected from the Middle East, which already accounts for around 68 per cent of its FCNR(B) deposit base. Singh added that the initiative was aimed at supporting dollar inflows into the country and said banks were participating in the scheme "not for profit".

"This is not what we are doing for our name or, for that matter, profit and loss... all the banks are doing it to get some good inflow of dollars into our country so that our current account and capital account deficit is taken care of," he said. Total provisions were largely unchanged at ₹3,780 crore, compared with ₹3,802 crore in the year-ago period, but increased 67.85 per cent from ₹2,252 crore in the March quarter. Provisions for NPAs declined 24.17 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,399 crore, while income tax provisions rose 17.24 per cent to ₹1,700 crore.

On asset quality, the gross NPA ratio improved to 1.57 per cent from 2.69 per cent a year ago and 1.84 per cent in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.36 per cent from 0.63 per cent a year ago and 0.43 per cent in the March quarter. On the business front, global advances rose 17.97 per cent year-on-year to ₹12.93 trillion, while global deposits increased 11.63 per cent to ₹16.12 trillion, taking global business to ₹29.05 trillion, up 14.37 per cent from a year earlier. The global credit-deposit ratio improved to 80.25 per cent from 75.93 per cent a year ago.