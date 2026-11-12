Home / Companies / News / Canara HSBC Life Insurance appoints Indu Swaroop as CFO, effective Nov 25

Canara HSBC Life Insurance appoints Indu Swaroop as CFO, effective Nov 25

Swaroop will succeed Tarun Rustagi, who has resigned from the position. Rustagi's last working day will be November 24, 2026

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company (Photo: Company Website)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST
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Canara HSBC Life Insurance on Thursday announced the appointment of Indu Swaroop as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 25, 2026. The appointment was approved by the company's board of directors at a meeting held on November 12, following recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.
 
Swaroop will succeed Tarun Rustagi, who has resigned from the position. Rustagi's last working day will be November 24, 2026.
 
According to the company's filing, Swaroop currently serves as its financial controller and has played a key role in supporting the outgoing CFO. His responsibilities include overseeing statutory audits, tax compliance, financial operations, risk control and regulatory compliance related to financial reporting. He was also part of the core team that facilitated the company's stock market listing, handling various aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) process.
 
Swaroop joined Canara HSBC Life Insurance in 2008 and is among the company's founder members. During his tenure, he has held several key positions, including head of treasury and banking operations. He has more than 26 years of experience in finance and previously worked with Aviva Life Insurance.
 
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Topics :Canara BankLife InsuranceBS Web ReportsCanara HSBC LifeCanara HSBC Life insurance company

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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