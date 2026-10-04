Canon in talks with key chip project players, plans India service centres

Japanese imaging and optical major Canon had discussions with all those engaged in key semiconductor manufacturing projects in India and plans to bring its technology and service centres to the country, said its India President and CEO Toshiaki Nomura.

Canon, a global supplier of lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, said it is looking to support the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem as the government steps up efforts to establish domestic chip fabrication capabilities.

The Japanese technology major is sensing a "great opportunity" in the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem promoted by the government, and the company will bring its technologies (lithographic machines) to help assist chip manufacturers to produce chips in India, he said.

"Now everybody knows semiconductor manufacturing is the buzzword in India. We have a lithographic machine to produce those chips... We bring our technologies to help assist the chip manufacturer to produce chips in India. So that's a great opportunity for us," Nomura told PTI. He said Canon has already engaged with major semiconductor projects that are currently under development in the country. Asked whether the company has held discussions with semiconductor ventures being established in India, he said, "Yes, we have discussed with all those key manufacturers. The projects are ongoing and, as and when some development is confirmed, we will share it." India has been actively promoting semiconductor manufacturing through incentive schemes and has approved multiple projects across semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging segments as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Nomura said the progress of semiconductor projects in India could also pave the way for Canon to establish dedicated support infrastructure for chip manufacturing customers in the country. "Once the project is confirmed, of course we need 24x7 support to the chip manufacturer. In that sense, we will bring our technologies and service centres in India. That's our plan," he said. On whether India's ambitious timelines for developing a semiconductor ecosystem are achievable, Nomura expressed confidence in the country's capabilities. "I believe in the power of India. We cannot control the timeline itself, as it is the chip manufacturer's responsibility. But this will come in the near future. That's our expectation," he said.

The executive also acknowledged the efforts being made by policymakers and industry stakeholders to develop the ecosystem required for semiconductor manufacturing. "Governments and related parties are working very hard to build up this ecosystem. In the near future, this ecosystem will be available," Nomura said, adding that Canon is keen to support chipmakers as India advances its ambitions to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Nearly 12 semiconductor projects are approved under the India Semiconductor Mission to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, with projects spanning chip fabrication, assembly and testing. Among the key projects are Tata Electronics' semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, Micron's semiconductor assembly and packaging facility in Sanand, and projects by CG Power-Renesas and Kaynes Semicon in Gujarat, besides Tata Electronics' semiconductor packaging unit in Assam.