Capri Global to raise ₹500 cr via bonds, shift focus to debt markets: MD

India's Capri Global Capital will raise ₹500 crore ($54.05 million) through a public bond issue, and will rely more ‌on debt markets than bank loans for funding this fiscal year, a top executive said on Thursday.

The issuance marks the first tranche of a larger ₹2,000 crore plan through public issues.

"We aim to launch a couple of public issues in the financial year, once the first issue sees success," Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said.

The non-banking finance company will issue bonds with maturities of two, three, five and 10 years. For the three- and five-year tenors, investors can also choose monthly interest payouts.

The company will offer annual coupon ‌rates of 9.00 per cent for two-year bonds, 9.15 per cent for three-year, 9.30 per cent for five-year, and 9.50 per cent for 10-year bonds. For investors opting for monthly payouts, the rates are slightly lower: 8.80 per cent for three-year bonds and 8.93 per cent for five-year bonds, translating into effective yields of 9.15 per cent and 9.30 per cent, respectively. The bonds are rated 'AA' by Acuite Ratings and Infomerics Valuation, and will open for subscription on April 15. The proceeds will ​be used for on-lending and for interest payments on existing borrowings.