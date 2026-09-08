Cards a key proposition in the affluent segment, says Suresh Sethi

Visa has built an agentic harness to counter such models. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) don’t have the risk scores or balance sheets to secure loans from the formal economy. So, one looks at their transactional data to understand where we can help in providing insights. Visa consulting and analytics is a huge play for us. Visa is not just a consumer cards company, but [offers] a full spectrum of cards, commercial, and analytics.

UPI has definitely been a superior transaction channel for low-value day-to-day payments. Part of the cash displacement has gone over there in that form factor. However, if we look at it from a segmentation perspective, where global players like us come into play, the affluent segment is where cards become an important proposition. Cross-border transactions are another such area. Visa has a clear ability of having a global network. Today, when you're traveling overseas, we see a greater propensity among people to just take a flight and just carry a card with them. We will actually bring value to a consumer's life and our acceptance ecosystem that we've created globally.