Cards a key proposition in the affluent segment, says Suresh Sethi

These are the digital rails where you are enabling payments, settlement, along with authentication, authorisation, and everything else. Naturally, our core cards issuance; consumer cards business remain [priorities]. But, the card is no longer the only form factor.
Today, we are talking about virtual cards and contactless payments. Our area of interest has moved beyond cards as physical plastic, to cover everything that runs on card rails. In this scheme, mobile becomes an important instrument to tap, pay and carry out transactions. India, naturally, has become the global capital of scan and pay.
What are your areas of focus beyond payments?
It is important for us to diversify into multiple areas. Visa has put in a lot of focus on creating security, tokenisation, authentication rails and we are strongly investing in all aspects of fraud, risk intelligence, threat intelligence monitoring and cyber resilience. Out of the 1 billion and more tokens in India, Visa’s share as a single contributor is 55 per cent. We are investing in cyber resilience. When Anthropic held back the release of its artificial intelligence (AI) model Mythos in April, Visa became one of 50 companies to participate in Project Glasswing in an exercise to test the model on its own systems.