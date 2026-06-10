Carlyle Group seeks bankers for India IPO of healthcare RCM platform

Carlyle Group Inc. has invited pitches from investment banks to advise on a potential India initial public offering of its recently acquired healthcare billing service business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Banker presentations are taking place this week, and the private equity firm is expected to soon appoint advisers for the revenue cycle management platform formed through the merger of Knack RCM and EqualizeRCM, which it acquired last month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Details of the proposed share sale, including its size and valuation, have yet to be determined, the people said. A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.