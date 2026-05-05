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Carrier Global to break ground on ₹1,000 crore chiller facility at Sri City

Carrier Global will set up a Rs 1,000 crore chiller manufacturing unit at Sri City, boosting Andhra Pradesh's ambition to become a global hub for data infrastructure and components

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Carrier’s entry further strengthens this ecosystem — bringing advanced cooling technologies that are indispensable for next-generation data centres (Photo: Company's website)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
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The Government of Andhra Pradesh will on Wednesday mark a significant milestone in its industrial and digital infrastructure journey with the groundbreaking of Carrier’s ₹1,000 crore advanced chiller manufacturing facility at Sri City.
 
This investment represents Andhra Pradesh’s strategic pivot from being a destination for data centres to becoming a global hub for manufacturing the critical components that power the digital economy.
 
“Andhra Pradesh is not content with being just a host for data centres — we are determined to become the engine that powers them. The groundbreaking of Carrier’s facility at Sri City marks a defining moment in our journey to build a full-stack data infrastructure ecosystem — from energy and data centres to the manufacturing of the components that sustain them," said Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, and HRD.
 
Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most significant data centre destinations, anchored by large-scale global investments and a forward-looking policy framework. In recent weeks alone, a landmark $15 billion Google AI data centre hub — one of the largest digital infrastructure investments in India — has broken ground in Visakhapatnam, with a planned 1 GW hyperscale capacity.
 
This is complemented by proposals such as Reliance Industries’ ₹1.6 trillion 1.5 gigawatt (GW) data centre cluster, alongside multiple commitments from global and domestic players. With an overall pipeline estimated at over ₹6 trillion and a targeted capacity of 6 GW, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself well ahead of the current national capacity, building a scale that few regions globally can match. This momentum, backed by progressive policies such as dedicated power frameworks for data centres, is transforming the state — particularly Visakhapatnam — into a premier hub for AI, cloud and digital infrastructure.
 
Carrier’s entry further strengthens this ecosystem — bringing advanced cooling technologies that are indispensable for next-generation data centres, AI infrastructure and high-performance computing environments.
 
"This curtain raiser sets the stage for a landmark event that signals Andhra Pradesh’s intent to lead not just in digital infrastructure, but in industrial innovation aligned with the future of AI, cloud, and data economies," Lokesh said.
 
"The Carrier groundbreaking is expected to catalyse further investments, deepen global partnerships, and accelerate the state’s journey towards becoming India’s data centre capital — and the manufacturing backbone behind it," he added.
 
Andhra Pradesh has already established itself as a leading destination for large-scale data centre investments, with a rapidly growing pipeline of AI-native facilities. However, the state’s vision goes beyond hosting these assets.
 
By integrating manufacturing with digital infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that reduces import dependency, boosts exports and positions India as a global leader in data infrastructure manufacturing.
 

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Topics :Andhra PradeshSri CityDigital economy

First Published: May 05 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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