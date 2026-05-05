Carrier Global to break ground on ₹1,000 crore chiller facility at Sri City

Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most significant data centre destinations, anchored by large-scale global investments and a forward-looking policy framework. In recent weeks alone, a landmark $15 billion Google AI data centre hub — one of the largest digital infrastructure investments in India — has broken ground in Visakhapatnam, with a planned 1 GW hyperscale capacity.

This is complemented by proposals such as Reliance Industries’ ₹1.6 trillion 1.5 gigawatt (GW) data centre cluster, alongside multiple commitments from global and domestic players. With an overall pipeline estimated at over ₹6 trillion and a targeted capacity of 6 GW, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself well ahead of the current national capacity, building a scale that few regions globally can match. This momentum, backed by progressive policies such as dedicated power frameworks for data centres, is transforming the state — particularly Visakhapatnam — into a premier hub for AI, cloud and digital infrastructure.