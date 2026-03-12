CARS24 acquires Vehicle Info to build full-stack vehicle ownership platform

CARS24 has acquired automotive utility app Vehicle Info as part of its strategy to build what it describes as India’s first full-stack vehicle ownership platform, the company said on Thursday.

The move marks a shift for CARS24 from focusing largely on vehicle buying and selling to addressing the broader needs of car ownership. The company said much of the complexity for vehicle owners arises after the purchase, when they must manage multiple services such as insurance renewals, traffic challans, FASTag balances and regulatory documentation across fragmented platforms.

Vehicle Info was built to simplify these everyday ownership tasks. Founded by Chirag Pipaliya, the app allows users to check vehicle details, track challans, verify insurance validity, monitor FASTag balances and maintain compliance with vehicle documentation in one place.

Developed in Surat without venture capital backing, Vehicle Info has grown into an automotive utility application by focusing on solving practical problems faced by vehicle owners beyond the transaction stage. Pipaliya, who grew up in a village near Bhavnagar in Gujarat and studied in a government school, built the platform with an emphasis on everyday utility, aiming to create a product that users would rely on throughout their vehicle ownership journey. The acquisition reflects a broader trend among automotive marketplaces to expand into post-purchase services, where recurring engagement with customers can create new revenue streams and deepen user relationships.