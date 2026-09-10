Cars24 August GMV rises 37% to ₹937 crore, net revenue grows 46%

Used-car platform Cars24 reported transaction gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 937 crore in August, up 37 per cent year-on-year and 11.1 per cent sequentially, with the month's performance translating into an annualised GMV run-rate of around Rs 11,000 crore.

Cars24’s transaction GMV has been gaining pace in recent months, rising from Rs 682 crore in April to Rs 760 crore in May and Rs 747 crore in June, before climbing to Rs 844 crore in July and Rs 937 crore in August. This represents a 37.4 per cent increase between April and August, with GMV growing for two consecutive months in July and August. Loans disbursed have followed a similar trajectory, rising from Rs 300 crore in April to Rs 415 crore in August. The company also returned to positive EBITDA of Rs 0.7 crore in August after reporting a loss of Rs 14 crore in July.

Adjusted net revenue grew faster than transaction GMV in August, rising 46 per cent year-on-year and 16.4 per cent month-on-month to Rs 173 crore, compared with GMV growth of 37 per cent and 11.1 per cent, respectively. At the August run-rate, adjusted net revenue would translate into more than Rs 2,000 crore on an annualised basis, according to the company. The company remained EBITDA-positive during the month. Cars24's lending business also expanded, with loan disbursements rising 70 per cent year-on-year and 15.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 415 crore. This translates into an annualised lending run-rate of around Rs 5,000 crore. Transactions across its vehicle-ownership services crossed 540,000 during August.

“In August, we grew GMV, grew net revenue faster than GMV, stayed profitable and did it without having to build a matching cost base,” said Shivanshu Makkar, chief financial officer, Cars24. In India, Cars24 recorded its highest-ever number of inspections during the month, up 32 per cent year-on-year, while GMV grew 38 per cent. The company said its consumer business continued to increase as a share of its business mix. Its Australia business grew around 30 per cent, with electric vehicles contributing roughly 25 per cent of the business. In the UAE, Cars24 said it remained profitable and had increased its share of the used-car market to around 7 per cent.