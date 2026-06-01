Cars24 launches AI Labs, commits $20 mn to back AI startups and founders

SoftBank-backed auto-tech platform Cars24 unveiled AI Labs, a dedicated initiative focused on building AI-first products, supporting ambitious founders and helping shape the next wave of innovation. As part of this commitment, the company will invest $20 million in startups and teams building transformative AI technologies.

The company said AI is rapidly becoming the foundation on which the next generation of products, companies and industries will be built.

Cars24 has witnessed that transformation firsthand. Over the last few years, AI has become deeply embedded across the company's operations, helping teams move faster, make better decisions and create better customer experiences. What began as experimentation has evolved into a core operating philosophy, influencing how products are built, problems are solved and businesses are scaled.

With AI Labs, Cars24 is taking that journey beyond its own walls. "Every major technology shift creates a handful of companies that go on to define the future. We believe AI is the biggest shift of our generation, and the opportunity ahead is far larger than anything we've seen before," said Vikram Chopra, founder and chief executive officer, Cars24. The initiative is designed to help founders and builders turn breakthrough ideas into real-world companies. Through a combination of capital, mentorship, infrastructure, distribution opportunities and access to leading AI technologies, AI Labs aims to become a launchpad for the next generation of AI entrepreneurs.

The initiative brings together partners including OpenAI, AWS and ElevenLabs, creating an ecosystem where builders can access world-class technology, expertise and support as they bring new products to market. "We want to back founders early, help them move faster, and support the people building things that seem impossible today but inevitable tomorrow," said Chopra. AI Labs will focus on creating AI-native products and contributing to open-source innovation. It will work closely with leading AI companies to accelerate adoption and experimentation. It will also provide capital and support to startups. Beyond investments, AI Labs will actively contribute to the broader AI ecosystem through hackathons, builder programmes, community initiatives and open-source projects aimed at accelerating innovation and encouraging experimentation.