Case Group expects 2-fold jump in turnover to ₹200 cr on strong order book

Engineering firm Case Group expects a two-fold jump in turnover to around Rs 200 crore this fiscal from Rs 100 crore in the last year, driven by a healthy order pipeline and planned capacity expansion, its Managing Director Roger Kumar said.

The company, which manufactures coal gasifiers and other industrial equipment, asserted that order execution is not a challenge, even if the pipeline reaches Rs 500 crore.

"We have the orders. Then it is hard work - how to execute them. That's all. We have a very strong after-sales team. They handle erection and commissioning, physically monitor the equipment and support the customer. So, on that basis, even if today we have orders worth Rs 500 crore, execution is not a problem," Kumar told PTI in an interview.

The company has a pending order book of Rs 40 crore from the previous fiscal and expects more orders of Rs 60 crore in this year, Kumar said. Case Group is also setting up a new fabrication facility in Raipur with an investment of about Rs 25-30 crore. The company currently operates two plants in Bahadurgarh. The new unit is being planned strategically because of its proximity to the industry, the official said, adding that technology plays a big role in creating value. At present, the company manufactures two variants of gasifiers - hot gas gasifier, also known as a crude gasifier in technical terms, and clean gas gasifier, in which gas is cleaned and reformed downstream before being supplied to the end user.

"These are essentially fabrication units built using mild steel and boiler-quality steel plates," Kumar, who is also the founder of the company, said. Currently, the company manufactures around three clean gas gasifiers and two hot gas gasifiers every month. With the new facility, it is looking to increase manufacturing capacity by nearly four times. Once the Raipur plant becomes operational, production is expected to shift from Bahadurgarh, which has space and machinery limitations. "We want to install more advanced and automated machinery, which is not feasible at the current location. The new plant has been designed with automation in mind," Kumar explained.