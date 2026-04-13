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Cashfree Payments appoints Sameer Gandhi as CFO to strengthen operations

Sameer Gandhi will oversee financial strategy, operations and revenue planning at Cashfree Payments as the fintech firm sharpens focus on growth and profitability

Cashfree Payments
The company holds payments licences from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), such as payment aggregator (PA-PG), cross-border (PA-CB), and prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licences
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:49 PM IST
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Payments technology company Cashfree Payments has appointed Sameer Gandhi as the Bengaluru-based company’s chief financial officer (CFO). He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy, improving the efficiency of financial operations, and revenue planning.
 
Gandhi has previously served as the head of finance at Visa India and in senior roles across companies such as Vodafone.
 
“As we accelerate into our next stage of growth, Sameer’s proven track record in working for large institutions makes him a powerful addition to the leadership team. His expertise will be instrumental as we double down on sustainable growth, and strive towards our goal of becoming profitable,” said Akash Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, Cashfree Payments.
 
The company holds payments licences from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), such as payment aggregator (PA-PG), cross-border (PA-CB), and prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licences.
 
“I look forward to working as a strategic business partner – balancing cost discipline with funding innovation, and contributing to the shared vision and goals by ensuring a robust financial foundation and governance across all functions,” Gandhi said.
 
Cashfree Payments claims to process over $80 billion in transactions annually, serving more than a million businesses ranging from early-stage internet startups to publicly listed enterprises.
 
The company raised $53 million in a funding round led by Korean digital entertainment giant Krafton and existing investor Apis Growth Fund II, managed by Apis Partners (UK).
 
Co-founder Reeju Datta had previously told Business Standard the company was doubling down on its cross-border transactions business.
 
This comes at a time when cross-border transactions, unlike domestic payments infrastructure, require a different operational approach, he had said.
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Topics :CashfreeCashfree companyIndian CFOsFintech sectorfintech companiesFintech

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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