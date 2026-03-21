CBI quizzes ex-Reliance ADA Group MDs in ₹2,929.05 crore fraud case

The CBI on Saturday examined two former group managing directors of Reliance ADA Group in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹2,929.05 crore involving Reliance Communications Ltd and Anil Ambani, officials said.

In a separate case, the agency examined Sanjay Dangi, an advisor at Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, in connection with an alleged fraud of more than ₹57 crore involving Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and the Bank of Maharashtra, they said.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd has taken over the assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, which are under investigation.

Officials alleged that financial institutions and banks suffered losses of over ₹9,000 crore in connection with Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

The agency recently questioned Anil D Ambani, an "accused" in the Reliance Communications case registered on a complaint by the State Bank of India, for two days. According to the FIR, based on an SBI complaint, Reliance Communications had outstanding dues of over ₹40,000 crore to various lenders, with SBI alone facing an exposure of ₹2,929 crore, as per 2018 figures. A CBI spokesperson said an FIR was registered on August 21, 2025, on SBI's complaint alleging fraud of ₹2,929.05 crore. He said the former managing directors of Reliance ADA Group Gautam Doshi and Sateesh Seth appeared before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters here on Saturday and were examined.