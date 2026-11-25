The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed investment in container freight station operator Calyx Container Terminals by Samara alternative investment funds (AIFs). Calyx is likely to acquire a stake in logistics company Associated Road Carriers (ARC) before merging with it, the regulator’s release said.

The proposed merger is likely to bring Calyx’s container freight station business and ARC’s logistics and surface transportation operations under one corporate entity, with Samara’s investment funds participating in the arrangement through their stake in Calyx.

Put simply, upon completion of the transaction, ARC would be the surviving entity in the proposed merger, with Calyx merging into it. Detailed orders from the regulator are awaited.