CCI clears Kotak Bank's acquisition of Deutsche Bank India retail business

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s retail banking, private banking and wealth management businesses in India.

According to a press release by the CCI, the acquisition covers Deutsche Bank’s businesses operated through its branches in India and will be carried out as a going concern through a slump sale.

This means Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire the identified businesses as functioning operations, rather than purchasing individual assets separately. It would continue running them under its own banking network once the transaction is completed.

The two banks entered into a definitive agreement in June this year. At that time, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the cash purchase consideration for the transaction was ₹281.7 crore. This was in addition to the value of assets minus liabilities at closing, subject to agreed contractual adjustments.