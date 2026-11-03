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CCI clears Kotak Bank's acquisition of Deutsche Bank India retail business

According to a press release by the CCI, the acquisition covers Deutsche Bank's businesses operated through its branches in India and will be carried out as a going concern through a slump sale

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Kotak
(Photo: Reuters)
Shubham Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
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The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s retail banking, private banking and wealth management businesses in India.
 
According to a press release by the CCI, the acquisition covers Deutsche Bank’s businesses operated through its branches in India and will be carried out as a going concern through a slump sale. 
This means Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire the identified businesses as functioning operations, rather than purchasing individual assets separately. It would continue running them under its own banking network once the transaction is completed.
 
The two banks entered into a definitive agreement in June this year. At that time, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the cash purchase consideration for the transaction was ₹281.7 crore. This was in addition to the value of assets minus liabilities at closing, subject to agreed contractual adjustments. 
Around 1,000 Deutsche Bank employees are expected to join Kotak as part of the transaction. Deutsche Bank’s 16 of the 17 branches in India will become part of Kotak’s network, while Deutsche Bank will retain its Fort branch in Mumbai.
 
The CCI examines proposed mergers and acquisitions that fall within the thresholds prescribed under the Competition Act, 2002. This is to assess whether they could adversely affect competition in the relevant markets in India.
 
Detailed order by the CCI is awaited. 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
  
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Topics :CCICompetition Commission of IndiaKotak Mahindra Bank

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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