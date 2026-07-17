CCI dismisses plea against Jio, 4,500 firms over anti-competitive conduct

The plea filed by one Goutam Mohanta, accused companies operating across sectors including telecommunications, logistics, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement, energy, infrastructure, cement, steel, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and real estate of indulging in price coordination, market sharing, bid-rigging, exclusionary practices and abuse of dominance in violation of the Competition Act.

A coram comprising CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and Members Sweta Kakkad and Deepak Anurag closed the case, and said in its brief, "The Commission is of the view that mere existence of parallel or similar pricing in an oligopolistic market cannot by itself be prima facie indicative of prohibited conduct under Section 3 of the Act."

The complaint also alleged price alignment, route allocation and exclusionary practices in the logistics sector, claiming that independent operators quoted nearly identical freight rates for transporting commodities such as cement, clinker, fertilisers and coal.

However, the commission noted that no freight quotations, invoices, bid documents, rate charts or correspondence had been submitted to substantiate the claims. It also observed that the complaint did not identify the entities involved, the routes or the period during which the alleged coordination took place.