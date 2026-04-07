CCI okays Torrent Power's proposal to acquire Nabha Power from L&T's arm

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India has cleared Torrent Power's proposal to acquire 100 per cent stake in Nabha Power Ltd.

The move came after Torrent Power, in February 2026, said it entered into an agreement with L&T Power Development to acquire 100 per cent equity stakes in Nabha Power for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore.

"The proposed combination entails the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (on a fully diluted basis) in Nabha Power Ltd by Torrent Power Ltd from L&T Power Development Ltd," the regulator said in a release on Tuesday.

Torrent Power is engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power transmission cables, and is a part of 'Torrent Group,' which is into power, pharmaceuticals and gas distribution sectors. Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), and has been operating a 2x700 Megawatt supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, since 2014. L&TPDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro. "CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in Nabha Power Ltd. by Torrent Power Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.