CCI shifts from global to domestic turnover in Apple investigation

The complainants alleged that Apple abused its dominant position by mandating the use of its in-app payment system and imposing commissions of up to 30 per cent, thereby restricting competition and limiting market access.

Apple subsequently approached the High Court in November last year after the CCI sought its global turnover financial statements, contending that imposing penalties for India-specific conduct on the basis of worldwide turnover was “arbitrary” and “grossly disproportionate”.

“The applicants’ maximum penalty exposure, i.e., at the rate of 10% of the applicants’ average global turnover derived from all of the applicants’ products/services globally for FY2022 to FY2024, could be approx USD ($) 38 billion. Any retrospective imposition of penalty on the applicants in terms of the Impugned Amended Penalty Provisions by the Respondent Commission would be manifestly arbitrary, irrational and grossly disproportionate, rendering the same to be ultra vires the provisions of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” Apple said in its plea.