CCPA fines Hogar Technologies ₹1 lakh over misleading walkie-talkie ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kerala-based electronics company Hogar Technologies and Innovations for misleading advertisements and product listings of walkie-talkies that omitted regulatory information such as operating frequencies and applicable licensing requirements, officials said on Sunday.

“Such omissions could mislead consumers into believing that the devices could be legally operated without obtaining the requisite regulatory authorisations,” stated the CCPA.

“Personal mobile radios operating within the prescribed frequency range of 446.0–446.2 megahertz are exempt from the requirement of obtaining a licence, subject to applicable conditions. Other wireless radio frequency devices operating outside the exempted frequency range are subject to the relevant regulatory requirements.”