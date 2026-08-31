The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty on United Biscuits Private Limited, formerly Pladis India Private Limited, for marketing McVitie’s Wholewheat Marie Biscuits with the “wholewheat” claim despite the product containing only 19.5 per cent whole wheat flour.

The order, dated August 28, 2026, referred to a case concerning misleading advertising and unfair trade practices in the sale of McVitie’s Whole Wheat Marie Biscuits.

CCPA took suo motu cognisance

The CCPA took suo motu cognisance of a social media article that raised concerns about McVitie’s Whole Wheat Marie Biscuits. The article said the product was being promoted as “healthy”, “natural” and “organic” and raised concerns about its ingredients.

The authority subsequently examined the product’s packaging and online listings. According to the order, the ingredient list showed that the biscuits contained 19.5 per cent whole wheat, while refined wheat flour (maida) accounted for 52 per cent of the product. The CCPA said the prominent use of “whole wheat” could give consumers the impression that the product was predominantly made from whole wheat flour. It also said the representation was inconsistent with the product’s composition. The Directorate General (Investigation), which examined the matter after the CCPA referred it for investigation, submitted its report on July 16, 2026. The report found that the product was marketed under the name “McVitie’s Wholewheat Marie Biscuits”, while the packaging showed only 19.5 per per cent whole wheat flour.

What did United Biscuits say? During the proceedings, United Biscuits argued that “McVitie’s Wholewheat Marie Biscuit” was a registered trademark and that the term was being used as a brand identifier. The company also relied on a disclaimer on the front of the pack stating: “This is only a trademark and does not represent its true nature.” The company said the term “wholewheat” was intended to distinguish the product from biscuits made using only regular refined wheat flour. It also said the product name had been adopted to differentiate it from regular Marie biscuits. According to the order, United Biscuits later offered to revise the product packaging by removing the word “wholewheat” from the registered trademark. It also sought a nine-month transition period to use existing packaging before moving to the revised material.

CCPA rejected trademark defence The CCPA rejected United Biscuits’ argument that “wholewheat” was protected as a registered trademark and therefore could not be treated as a misleading representation. The authority said, “The protection afforded to a registered trademark cannot construe as a licence to make a misleading representation on the product label.” On the disclaimer printed on the packaging, the CCPA said it “cannot be permitted to neutralise a representation” because of its prominence and placement. It added that the disclaimer was printed in a comparatively small font and placed below the main packaging claim. The authority further said, “A disclosure which is technically present but practically difficult to notice cannot reasonably be treated as sufficient to correct or qualify a prominent claim.”

The CCPA also rejected the company's explanation that “wholewheat” was intended only to distinguish the product from other biscuits. It said, “The expression ‘wholewheat’ when used as part of the product name, is not merely a source descriptor but a prominent feature of the product.” The authority said the claim had to be considered from the perspective of an average consumer. It added that the company's attempt to interpret “wholewheat” differently was “unsustainable and misleading.” The CCPA also said the claim “conveys to an average consumer that the product is entirely composed of whole wheat, yet contains only 19.5% of that, thereby creating a false and misleading impression regarding its composition and characteristics".