CDMO players bet on complex products such as biologics, peptides for growth

At Kilitch Drugs, Bhavin Mehta, whole-time director, draws a distinction between developing therapies and building the capabilities needed to manufacture them. In peptides, he said, it matters whether a company makes the active ingredient or formulates and fills the finished product. Kilitch’s focus is “sterile manufacturing capabilities” and “injectable delivery.” Kilitch is smaller in scale but is expanding its operations. Its consolidated revenue from operations was ₹235.47 crore in FY26, against ₹198.32 crore the year before.