CDSL Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls to ₹80 crore, income rises

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net profit stood at ₹80 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26 against ₹100 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter was ₹268 crore as against ₹256 crore in the same quarter of FY25, a company statement said.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, net profit was ₹455 crore against ₹526 crore in the previous 2024-25 financial year.

Total consolidated income rose to ₹1,239 crore in FY26 against ₹1,199 crore in FY25, CDSL said.

The company said that it became the first depository to register 18 crore-plus demat accounts as of March 31, 2026, extending the trajectory from 15.30 crore accounts as of March 31, 2025.