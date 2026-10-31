CDSL Q2 profit rises 24% to ₹173 cr as demat accounts grow by 7.5 million

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹173 crore for the July-September quarter, aided by continued growth in India's securities market participation.

Consolidated total income rose 22 per cent to ₹417 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹341 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, net profit jumped 47 per cent from ₹118 crore in the June quarter, while total income increased 22 per cent from ₹341 crore.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit grew 20 per cent to ₹291 crore, while total income rose 19 per cent to ₹758 crore.

On a standalone basis, CDSL's net profit increased 28 per cent year-on-year to ₹163 crore in Q2, while total income rose 24 per cent to ₹359 crore. For the six months ended September, standalone profit grew 10 per cent to ₹308 crore and income increased 14 per cent to ₹685 crore. The depository added around 75 lakh demat accounts during the quarter, taking its assets under custody beyond ₹89 lakh crore. Its demat account base grew around 17 per cent year-on-year as of the end of September, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nehal Vora said. "Despite global macroeconomic volatility, participation in India's securities market continues to demonstrate resilience," Vora said, adding that the growth in market participation was driving the company to strengthen its operations and value proposition.

CDSL, Asia's first listed depository, manages more than 19.34 crore demat accounts and works with over 590 depository participants. During the quarter, the company made further investments in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Ltd to support, among other things, the development of IT infrastructure. It also made a strategic investment in the Open Network for Digital Commerce, an initiative of the commerce ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Its subsidiary, Centrico Insurance Repository Ltd, entered into a software development partnership with health-tech company Shoveltech Solutions Pvt Ltd. CDSL also expanded its investor education initiatives during the quarter, including a multilingual film in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha and the distribution of investor education comics to nearly 21,000 students across 60 schools in partnership with Yuva Unstoppable.