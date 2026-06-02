Ceat bets on CAMSO to drive next phase of off-highway tyre growth

Ceat is positioning the acquisition of Michelin-owned CAMSO as a platform for its next phase of global off-highway tyre (OHT) expansion, with the company betting on tracks and developed markets such as North America and Europe to drive future growth.

The RPG Group company said OHT now contributes close to 20 per cent of its revenue, up from 12–14 per cent before the acquisition, and expects the segment to become a larger part of the business as it gains access to additional CAMSO product categories and brand rights over the next two years.

"We expect that this category shall grow and become more and more dominant," Amit Tolani, Chief Executive Officer, Ceat Specialty, told Business Standard. "Camso as a brand offers us access to categories that we were not servicing earlier."

Within Ceat's OHT business, CAMSO currently accounts for around 40 per cent of revenue, highlighting the growing importance of the acquired brand in the company's specialty tyre portfolio. Ceat acquired CAMSO's compact construction tracks and tyres business from Michelin last year. However, the company currently has access only to select categories under the brand. Tolani said Ceat would gain access to the full CAMSO portfolio from 2028, including agricultural tracks, harvester tracks, power-sports tracks and material-handling equipment categories. "There would be an inflection point around 2028 when we get access to the brand and introduce more and more categories," he said.

Tracks are expected to be the primary growth driver. Tolani said agricultural, material-handling and compact construction segments would contribute significantly to future expansion, with tracks remaining the key focus area over the next five years. The company also expects the bulk of incremental growth from the CAMSO platform to come from developed markets. "The entire proportion" of incremental CAMSO-led revenue growth is expected to come from North America and Europe, according to the company, underlining Ceat's strategy of deepening its presence in mature OHT markets rather than relying on emerging-market expansion. Brokerages tracking the company have also highlighted the scale of the opportunity beyond the business already acquired.

According to a recent Nuvama Institutional Equities report, the combined Ceat-CAMSO off-highway business has the potential to generate about $1 billion in revenue over the medium term, compared with a current annualised run rate of roughly $400 million. The brokerage estimates the opportunity could be driven by around $500 million from Ceat's existing agriculture and OTR portfolio, about $100 million from CAMSO agricultural tracks, another $100 million from material-handling equipment and solid tyres, and around $150 million from CAMSO's radial portfolio. It also expects customer transition from Michelin to be completed by October 2026 and value-chain transition by April 2027, supporting margin expansion from FY28.

Motilal Oswal said the acquisition effectively opens up an addressable opportunity of around $850 million beyond the compact construction business already acquired. The brokerage identified agricultural tracks, material-handling tyres, solids and radial products as key future growth drivers once the brand transition is completed. The company's investor presentation also underlines the growing importance of OHT within Ceat's portfolio. Off-highway products contributed 15 per cent of standalone revenue in FY26, making it one of the company's largest product segments after truck and bus, two-wheeler and passenger vehicle tyres. While Ceat intends to leverage CAMSO's global presence, particularly in North America and Europe, Tolani said the company has no plans to reposition the brand as a low-cost manufacturing play.

"Camso is a much bigger brand in the developed markets than what Ceat is in those markets," he said. "We don't intend to dilute the positioning of the brand." Ceat said Michelin's decision to exit the segment was linked to its strategic focus on other categories rather than any weakness in the CAMSO business. Tolani described CAMSO as the leading brand across construction tracks, power-sports tracks, agricultural tracks and material-handling equipment, adding that the acquisition complements Ceat's existing portfolio while giving it access to a premium brand with strong customer preference. The company has not yet started measuring market-share recovery in compact construction tracks because customer transition is still underway.

"Transition shall complete by Q2-end and then we shall have access to customers," Tolani said, indicating that market-share rebuilding efforts will accelerate once direct customer engagement begins. According to the company's integration roadmap, customer transition from Michelin is expected to be completed by October 2026, followed by full value-chain control by April 2027 and transfer of the entire CAMSO brand by September 2028. Analysts expect the completion of these milestones to unlock meaningful margin gains and support Ceat's ambition of building a $1 billion off-highway business. "The real juice of the value addition or the premiumness will come once the value chain is in our hands," Tolani said. "That is expected next year."