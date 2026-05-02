Centre allows force majeure relief for govt contracts amid West Asia crisis

The finance ministry has permitted government agencies to invoke force majeure in contracts affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict, treating the situation as equivalent to a war-like disruption. The decision is aimed at easing pressure on companies, including drone manufacturers, that have faced severe supply chain challenges since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28. The finance ministry said in a statement, according to a report by The Economic Times. Under this relief, firms will not face penalties for missing contractual deadlines, provided the delays are linked to the crisis. Delivery timelines may be extended by two to four months.

What is force majeure? Force majeure is a contractual clause that allows parties to suspend or delay their obligations when extraordinary events like war, natural disasters, or major disruptions make normal performance impossible. It does not cancel the contract but offers temporary relief from penalties arising due to circumstances beyond control. Relief subject to conditions The finance ministry clarified that force majeure can be applied in cases where the West Asia situation has directly or indirectly affected the execution of contracts related to goods, services or construction works involving government agencies. However, the relief is not automatic. Extensions of two to four months will be granted only to firms that were not already in default as of February 27. Each request will be assessed individually by the concerned procuring authority.

Supply chain strain intensifies Availability of components sourced from Israel has been significantly disrupted. At the same time, congestion and operational issues at cargo hubs in the UAE have delayed shipments from other global suppliers. Given that defence sector firms largely depend on government contracts, industry bodies had been urging authorities to provide relief through the force majeure route. Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation of India, told The Economic Times that manufacturers have in recent months faced component shortages, logistics bottlenecks and tighter export controls, which are beyond their control and are directly affecting delivery schedules.