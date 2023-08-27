Centre mulls sops to woo industry for Rs 41,000 crore Nicobar Port

The Centre is formulating incentives such as guaranteed cargo traffic to lure investments from private entities for its ambitious Great Nicobar Transshipment Port project, valued at Rs 41,000 crore, according to Business Standard.

"The ministry aims to auction four terminals in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, guaranteeing a minimum cargo volume of 4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for private operators across these terminals," revealed a high-ranking government official.



A comprehensive proposal is being drafted by the ministry and will soon be forwarded to the Union Cabinet for approval.

Another official corroborated these details, adding that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways intends to roll out the transshipment port in four phases, boasting a total capacity of 16 million TEUs.



Earlier this year, ten private operators, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Container Corporation of India, JSW Infrastructure, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, and Essar Ports, expressed interest in developing this strategically crucial yet contentious port.

The project's first phase is slated for commissioning by 2028. It will encompass the construction of breakwaters, dredging, reclamation, berths, storage areas, buildings, utilities, as well as procurement and installation of equipment, and development of the port colony.



While the government will finance the core infrastructure, the PPP concessionaire will be responsible for developing the storage area, container handling equipment, and other requisite infrastructure based on their own market and business analysis. Nonetheless, the minimum infrastructure must align with the Minimum Guaranteed Traffic specified in the concession agreement.

The private concessionaire will be offered a 30-50 year contract depending on specific needs. The concessionaire will also have the right to set, collect and retain user fees at the port.



The overall estimated cost of the Great Nicobar port project, which includes an airport, a power plant, and a township, stands at Rs 72,000 crore. The first phase of the container port alone is expected to cost Rs 18,000 crore, as per government projections.

At present, nearly 75 per cent of India's transshipped cargo is processed at ports outside the country. Ports in Colombo, Singapore and Klang manage over 85 per cent of this volume, with Colombo Port handling 45 per cent. Indian ports could potentially save $200-220 million annually on transshipment cargo.



The Great Nicobar Island is strategically located just 40 nautical miles away from the Malacca Strait, an international shipping channel through which about 35 per cent of annual global maritime trade flows.

In June, private investors reportedly sought various incentives from the Centre, including construction support and the option to bid using the relatively secure Hybrid Annuity Model.