Centre restores 'Sahara Refund Portal' to process 2 million pending claims

The Ministry of Cooperation has restored the 'Sahara Refund Portal' under the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS), resuming the verification and processing of around 2 million pending claims from genuine depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies.

According to an official statement, so far, Rs 9,267 crore has been refunded to around 4.2 million depositors, with the money transferred directly into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. The refund process had been disrupted after the societies faced operational and administrative hurdles, including issues related to IT infrastructure, licences, hardware maintenance and manpower. The functioning of the Sahara cooperative societies was affected in November 2025 after their premises were sealed due to certain matters disconnected from the Sahara societies, the statement added.

The Ministry said that it intervened to resolve these impediments and restore the systems required for claim verification and processing. The four societies covered are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society. Here's how Sahara depositors can submit, resubmit refund claims The Centre also said that depositors are advised to use only the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal ( https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in ) for the submission of fresh claims and the resubmission portal ( https://mocresubmit.crcs.gov.in ) for rectifying errors in submitted claims, whenever communicated. The refund mechanism remains digital, paperless and verification-based, with claims processed through Aadhaar e-KYC and matching of depositor, membership and bank-account details with society records. Deposit certificates and other prescribed documents are also scrutinised under the approved standard operating procedure, the statement said. The portal was originally launched in July 2023 following a Supreme Court order to facilitate refunds to eligible Sahara depositors.