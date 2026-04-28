Centricity WealthTech names Kartik Kini to lead strategy for Invictus unit

Centricity WealthTech has appointed Kartik Kini as chief strategy and execution officer for its Invictus unit, as the wealth management start-up expands its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client business.

Kini, who has more than three decades of experience in financial services, will oversee strategy and execution across private wealth operations, including registered investment advisers, family offices and product platforms. He will also focus on strengthening the firm’s positioning in the UHNI (ultra-high-net-worth individual) segment and improving client engagement and governance through its technology-led advisory model.

“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to scale the platform, deepen client engagement, and create enduring value through thoughtful and integrated solutions,” said Kartik Kini.