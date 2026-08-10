CESC unit to acquire renewable assets from ReNew Solar for $510 million

India's CESC said on Monday its renewable energy platform Purvah ​Green Power will buy a 1.4-gigawatt operational ​solar portfolio from ReNew Solar Power ‌for ₹4,859 crore ($510.1 million). The transaction, expected to close before October 31, will be funded by the parent company, and will accelerate the group's plan to build a 10 GW renewable energy platform over the next few years.

The portfolio ‌being bought comprises six operating projects across Rajasthan and Karnataka states, with more than 90% of the capacity contracted to state-run Solar Energy Corp of India under long-term power purchase agreements.

Following the acquisition, ​Purvah's contracted renewable energy capacity will increase to 4.8 GW, ‌including 1.8 GW of operational capacity and 3 GW under construction.