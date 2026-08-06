Chalet Hotels adds two Athiva hotels to pipeline, enters Hyderabad market

Chalet Hotels Limited (CHL), part of K Raheja Corp, on Wednesday added two new hotels to its development pipeline, adding a total of 381 keys, including 150 in Hyderabad and 231 in Pune. The hotels will operate under the company's Athiva brand.

"The announcement is a significant milestone for Chalet, and more importantly Athiva, as it strengthens our growth pipeline. It helps us consolidate our position in the deep markets of Pune and marks our entry into the fast-growing Financial District of Hyderabad," Shwetank Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Chalet Hotels, said, adding that this takes the hotelier's total inventory, including its pipeline, close to 5,500 keys. Athiva is a premium lifestyle hotel brand launched by Chalet Hotels.

The hotels will be operated under a long-term lease by Chalet Hotels from special purpose vehicles (SPVs) owned by Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The Hyderabad property is owned by an SPV of Mindspace REIT and will be repurposed by Chalet Hotels. In Pune, Mindspace REIT will construct the building up to the grey shell stage, while Chalet Hotels will complete the remaining interior work. "Grade A office remains our core business, but hospitality adds a stable, complementary income stream while making our campuses more vibrant and premium, which in turn strengthens tenant experience and retention, especially for GCCs seeking a true live-work-play environment," Ramesh Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of Mindspace REIT, said.