Chandra's directorship dispute could pose legal risk for Tata Sons: Experts

N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons for five years on Thursday with a pending shareholder decision on his directorship could risk the board of directors’ future decisions to legal challenges but not all of it will automatically be void, law experts said.

A person can ordinarily be appointed or reappointed as chairman of the board only if he is a validly subsisting director, particularly where the company’s articles of association or charter contemplate the chairman as the head of the Board, experts said.

However, a defect in the underlying directorship does not necessarily render every act retrospectively void, they added.

“The Companies Act, 2013 does not separately regulate the office of ‘Chairman of the Board’. The Act regulates directors, Board constitution and Board proceedings,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

The issue assumes significance as Chandrasekaran’s directorship was to come up for consideration at the Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM), which was adjourned in August for want of quorum. The Registrar of Companies subsequently extended the deadline for the AGM to December 31.

The comments come after the Tata Sons board approved N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman for another five years despite opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. The Trusts disputed the validity of the decision under Tata Sons’ Articles.

Jain said Secretarial Standard-1 contemplates directors electing “one of themselves” as chairman where there is no standing chairman, indicating that chairmanship ordinarily presupposes Board membership.

“Where the Articles describe the office as ‘Chairman of the Board of Directors’, valid and subsisting directorship is ordinarily an implied condition precedent,” he said.

Tushar Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, said the principle assumes particular importance in Tata Sons because Article 118 specifically deals with appointment of the “Chairman of the Board of Directors” and provides for a Selection Committee mechanism, with the Board empowered to appoint the person recommended, subject to Article 121.