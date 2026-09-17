Chandra's directorship dispute could pose legal risk for Tata Sons: Experts

Jain said Secretarial Standard-1 contemplates directors electing “one of themselves” as chairman where there is no standing chairman, indicating that chairmanship ordinarily presupposes Board membership.
“Where the Articles describe the office as ‘Chairman of the Board of Directors’, valid and subsisting directorship is ordinarily an implied condition precedent,” he said.
Tushar Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, said the principle assumes particular importance in Tata Sons because Article 118 specifically deals with appointment of the “Chairman of the Board of Directors” and provides for a Selection Committee mechanism, with the Board empowered to appoint the person recommended, subject to Article 121.
“If the constitutional architecture requires the Chairman to occupy the office as a member of the Board, the validity and continuity of the underlying directorship cannot sensibly be treated as an incidental consideration,” Kumar said.